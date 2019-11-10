The US government has spent about Ksh700 billion to implement the various projects in Kenya.

US ambassador to Kenya, Kyle McCarter said many of the projects involved water and health issues and were currently being implemented by USAID.

Speaking when he commissioned several projects in Makueni County Saturday, McCater said the financing was the largest in Africa, owing to the cordial relations between Kenya and the US.

He said Kenya was endowed with great resources and has potential to become self-reliant.

“The greatest resource that the country has is its people,” said the ambassador.

McCater lauded the Makueni County government for the remarkable strides its leadership had made towards improving residents’ lives.

He said devolution was the best form of government due to its closeness to the citizens, adding with great planning it can deliver the best for everyone.

“We believe in devolution and with more responsiveness, coupled with great planning better things can happen,” said McCarter.

Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, thanked the US government for their continued support through USAID, while promising that his government will ensure all donor funded projects are implemented and sustained.

Meanwhile, the US government has invested over Sh111.8 million in water projects at Chyulu valley, Kanaani, Kwamuange, Nzueni, Mbumbuni and Sinai all in Makueni County.

In another development, the US government has helped 16,000 women living with HIV/Aids in 60 health facilities within the county to prevent mother to child HIV transmission since 2016.

During the visit, the US ambassador launched the Makueni water policy booklet, witnessed graduation of 50 HIV free children delivered by mothers living with HIV/Aids at the Makueni Teaching and Referral hospital and commissioned the Makutano Sinai water Project in Kathonzweni Sub County.

