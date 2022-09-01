US imposes movement restrictions in Kisumu ahead of Supreme Court verdict

The U.S. Embassy has imposed movement restrictions on U.S. government personnel in Kisumu ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on the presidential results on Monday.

In an advisory, the Embassy said Kenya has periodically experienced some post-electoral violence during election cycles.

“Election-related demonstrations and rallies regularly take place after elections, at times blocking key intersections and causing traffic jams,” read the advisory in part.

In addition, the Embassy noted that demonstrations may occasionally be violent, requiring police intervention further saying that strikes and other protest activities related to economic conditions occur regularly.

In finality, the State Department reminded its U.S. citizens of the continued need for sustained vigilance.