US imposes sanctions on Russia over cyber-attacks

The US has announced a range of new sanctions against Russia in response to what it says are cyber-attacks.

The measures, detailed in an executive order signed by President Joe Biden, are aimed at deterring “Russia’s harmful foreign activities”, the White House said on Thursday.

The moves target 32 Russian entities and include the expulsion of diplomats.

The US accuses Russia of malicious cyber-activity and interference in the 2020 presidential elections.

The executive order also bars US financial institutions from purchasing rouble-denominated bonds from June.

The measures come at a tense time for US-Russia relations.

They are the second major round of sanctions against Moscow after seven mid-level and senior Russian officials, and more than a dozen government entities, were targeted over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny last month.

Russia says it had no part in the poisoning.

In a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, Mr Biden said the US would “act firmly” in defence of its national interests.

Mr Biden also proposed a meeting with Mr Putin “in a third country” that could allow the leaders to find areas to work together.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said any new sanctions, which he described as illegal, would not help plans for a summit.

What’s behind this latest move?

Last year, cyber-security researchers identified a hack in a piece of software called SolarWinds – an intrusion that gave cyber-criminals access to 18,000 government and private computer networks.

Intelligence officials believe Russia was behind the attack. The hackers gained access to digital files of several US government agencies, including the treasury, justice and state departments.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said in February the SolarWinds hack was “the largest and most sophisticated” the world had ever seen.

Last December then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he believed Russia was behind the attack but US investigators “were still unpacking precisely what it is”.

The US is now set to formally accuse Russian intelligence of carrying out the hack. Russia has denied any involvement.

