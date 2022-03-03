US: Kenya can count on its voice to safeguard democracy, poll integrity

The US government has assured that Kenya can count on its voice in safeguarding democracy and advocating a free and fair election in August 2022.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Molly Phee made the assurance Thursday as she hosted Deputy President Dr William Ruto at the U.S State Department in Washington DC.

In the bilateral meeting discussing U.S-Kenya Strategic Partnership, Dr Ruto urged the U.S and Kenya’s other traditional friends to sustain their longstanding support for Kenya’s democratization and the conduct of a free, fair, and credible election.

He further underscored Kenya’s position as an anchor state for peace and stability in the East and Horn of Africa region but cautioned against political and economic exclusion that threatens the country’s revered status in the region, two issues he termed as core in the August 2022 election.

Dr Ruto together with his Kenya Kwanza Team counterpart Musalia Mudavadi further committed to a peaceful election on their part while assuring the U.S of a steady and robust partner in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Kenyan delegation thanked the U.S government for its continued support to the health sector, especially in the fight against HIV-AIDS, T.B, Malaria and Covid 19.

The delegation also welcomed the planned U.S investment in vaccine production in Nairobi.

The U.S government meanwhile commended Kenya for its stand on Ukraine at the United Nations.

The bilateral talks were also attended by Governor Anne Waiguru, Hon. MP Adan Duale and Hon.Ababu Namwamba.

The Deputy President will later today visit the White House for a meeting at the National Security Council.