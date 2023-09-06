US Open 2023 results: Novak Djokovic beats Taylor Fritz to reach record 47th major semi-final

Novak Djokovic reached a record 47th men’s Grand Slam semi-final with a straight-set win over Taylor Fritz at the US Open.

The Serb, 36, prevailed 6-1 6-4 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium to continue his pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic achieved his victory despite temporarily appearing to struggle with the heat and humidity in New York.

The three-time champion will face home hope Ben Shelton in the last four.

Shelton, in contrast to Djokovic, will be appearing in his first Grand Slam semi-final following his win over compatriot Frances Tiafoe.

Djokovic maintained his perfect record in US Open quarter-finals – with this his 13th win in a row at that stage – to overtake Roger Federer for most Grand Slam men’s semi-final appearances.

The victory also moved him within two wins of equalling Australian Margaret Court’s tally of major singles triumphs.

On achieving another record, Djokovic said: “This is the sport that has given me so much in my life. Coming from Serbia, a war-torn country when I was growing up, I faced a lot of adversity.

“I was lucky to encounter some very knowledgeable and passionate people. Without their support, and my parents, I wouldn’t be here without their love and incredible sacrifice.

“That is the long answer for what goes through my head when I hear those numbers [of records he has broken]. There’s a lot of things I am very grateful for.”