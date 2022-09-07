US Open: Caroline Garcia ends Coco Gauff’s hopes to set up Ons Jabeur semi-final

Caroline Garcia will meet Ons Jabeur for a place in the US Open final after ending American teenager Coco Gauff’s hopes in New York.

French 17th seed Garcia, 28, produced a clinical display to reach her first major semi-final with a 6-3 6-4 victory against the 18-year-old 12th seed.

Tunisian Jabeur awaits after the fifth seed defeated Ajla Tomljanovic.

Jabeur, runner-up at Wimbledon in July, secured her first US Open semi-final with a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win.

The 28-year-old is the first African woman in the Open era to reach the last four in singles at Flushing Meadows after coming through the scrappy encounter against the Australian.

The in-form Garcia is still yet to drop a set in New York, with this her 13th successive win in a streak that included her claiming her first WTA 1000 win in five years at Cincinnati.