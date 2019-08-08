US pledges to support Kenyan media

The US government has pledged to support accountability and credibility in the Kenyan media.

Speaking Thursday morning when he officially opened the annual Media Council Summit at a Nairobi hotel, US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle Mccarter said his government will train investigative journalists to help them accurately report on issues.

He said the US Government keen to invest in the youth and is working with training institutions to mentor young female journalists. The ambassador said the training will also help address the challenge of fake news.

Mccarter commended the Kenyan government for ensuring press freedom in the country, and called on media personnel to exercise the freedom but with responsibility and credibility.

He at the same time called on journalists in the country to shun the culture of hand outs, saying it compromises their duties.

“My vision for Kenya is prosperity, not be dependent on foreign aid and to move from being a beneficiary to being a benefactor,” said the envoy.

Mccarter encouraged the Kenyan media to speak out on the truth without fear of retribution, saying his Government will continue to protect journalistic freedom.

