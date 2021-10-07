US pledges support to Mombasa County on Health and Education

The United States Government has pledged to support Mombasa County to enhance service delivery in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment projects.

US Ambassador to Kenya, Eric Kneedler said the projects implemented through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), to address socio economic challenges facing the County, also include Counter Violent Extremism (CVE).

“As you know the partnership between the US Embassy and Mombasa County is not so public and seems quiet sometimes. Obviously, the Embassy will work together to enhance partnership,” added Kneedler, during a press conference with Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho.

Joho expressed appreciation to the US government over the recent donation of 35,100 doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines, which he said will enhance ongoing efforts to ensure more people are vaccinated.

He said the US Government has also supported his Administration in improving health services through donations of medical equipment and training of health workers, to enhance their skills.

“I also want to appreciate the support we received from the USAID. During the epitome of Covid-19 pandemic, we received 13 brand new ventilators in our hospitals. We also received more than 75,000 masks for our frontline workers. At some points, even to our learning institutions,” he added.

Joho said his discussion with the visiting US Ambassador also touched on progress of the various ongoing projects in Mombasa, which were done in partnership with the USAID.

The Governor further thanked the ambassador for its continued support on youth empowerment, peace and security to mitigate impacts of violent extremism and terrorism in the county.

Joho said the USAID funded CVE projects have seen change in the lives of thousands of radicalized youths, who are currently involved in meaningful income generating projects.

“Over period of time, there is peace and tranquility after fighting radicalization. Many young people have benefited from the programme that had been designed to make our young people, more economically active. We truly appreciate,” added Joho.

The Ambassador assured the Governor that the US Government will also take part in countering violent extremism in the county, through mobilization of its resources to facilitate the Government’s efforts towards the same.

Kneedler encouraged Mombasa residents to turn up in large numbers and get vaccinated to protect themselves and people around them.

“On the subject of vaccines, I would just encourage people outside there, who have not been vaccinated, that it is the best thing to do for your families and Country. There are all vaccines available in hospitals around Mombasa, there will be more vaccines arriving,” he added.