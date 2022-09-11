US President announces delegation to attend Ruto’s inauguration

US President Joe Biden has announced a Presidential Delegation to attend the inauguration of President-elect William Ruto on Tuesday.

The Honorable Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative, will lead the delegation.

The members of the Presidential Delegation announced include; Meg Whitman, US Ambassador to Kenya, Colin Allred, United States Representative (D), Texas, Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State.

Dr. Monde Muyangwa, the Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development will also join the Presidential Delegation set to attend Ruto’s inauguration.

At least 20 Heads of State and 2,500 VIPs have confirmed attendance at President-elect William Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony, Interior PS karanja Kibicho confirmed Satturday.

He also noted that 60,000 Kenyans will also be allowed into the stadium to witness the swearing-in of the President-elect and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

The President-elect will assume office by taking and subscribing the oath of affirmation of allegiance, and the oath or affirmation for the execution of the functions of office, as prescribed in the Third Schedule.

The oath of office will be administered by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi and witnessed by Chief Justice Martha Koome.