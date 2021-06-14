US reviews travel advisory to Kenya as COVID-19 positivity rate drops

The United States has downgraded Kenya’s travel advisory to Level Two, down from Level Four, adjusting travel guidance for vaccinated Americans in the process.

The Country’s COVID-19 positivity rate has gone down now standing at 5.7 % although there have been pockets of a surge especially in Kisumu County.

The drastic drop perhaps has played a part in the United States reviewing its travel advisory to Kenya.

In a notice dated June 8, 2021, the?U.S. Centers for Disease Control?and Prevention ?(CDC) issued a?Level 2 Travel Health Notice?for?Kenya due to COVID-19, indicating a moderate level of strain the Country.

The update comes as a huge relief to tourism stakeholders as it raises their hope for more international visitors this year, many of who had avoided travelling to Kenya since the onset of COVID-19 in the Country last year.

Kenya has moved to safeguard its tourism sector from further hits by lifting a ban on passenger flights between Nairobi and London ahead of the peak Summer season.

Last week the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the resumption of flights to the UK after nearly a three-month hiatus.

Kenya had banned flights from the UK, from April 9 and the decision to resume these flights comes as a boost to the hospitality industry ahead of the main tourism season that starts in July to September.