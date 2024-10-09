US says it may break up Google after landmark case

The US government says it is considering whether to ask a judge to break up search engine giant Google, in a move that could reshape how technology giants do business.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) says the measures may include “structural requirements” to prevent Google from maintaining its internet search “monopoly”.

In response, Google warned that the proposed changes could have unintended consequences for US businesses and consumers.

The DoJ’s announcement comes after a landmark court ruling in August that found Google had maintained its dominance of online search through illegal practices.

The DoJ said in a court filing that it is considering “remedies that would prevent Google from using products such as Chrome, Play, and Android to advantage Google search and Google search-related products”.

In a blog post, Google’s vice president of regulatory affairs, Lee-Anne Mulholland, said the recommendations constitute “government overreach”.

The DoJ is expected to submit a more detailed set of proposals by 20 November.

Google will be able to submit its own proposed remedies by 20 December.

The court decision in August was a major blow to Alphabet, Google’s parent company.

It came after a 10-week trial, in which prosecutors accused Google of paying billions of dollars a year to firms, including Apple and Samsung, to ensure it was their default search engine.

Google’s lawyers argued that users are attracted to the search engine because they find it useful, and that Google is investing to make it better for consumers.

Other pending lawsuits against big US technology firms – including Facebook-owner Meta, Amazon and Apple – accusing them of anti-competitive practices.

The lawsuits are part of attempts by US authorities to strengthen competition in the industry.