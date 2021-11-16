US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrives in Kenya Tuesday night as he begins his first visit to Africa.

The US top diplomat will meet his host Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to discuss various issues key among them crises in neighbouring Ethiopia and Sudan as well as Kenya’s General elections due in August next year and shared interests as members of the UN Security Council.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Blinken and Cabinet Secretary Amb Raychelle Omamo, will Wednesday at 2.15 P.M at Serena Hotel jointly brief the media on his visit and the Bilateral Strategic Dialogue (BSD).

The State Department said the Secretary will advance US-Africa collaboration on shared global priorities, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic and building back to a more inclusive global economy, combatting the climate crisis, revitalizing our democracies, and advancing peace and security.

Other engagements by the envoy include a meeting with civil society group, thereafter visit August 7th Memorial Park, UNEP, Karura Forest and later attend a Conservation and Climate change event.

This is not the first meeting between Blinken and Foreign Affairs CS Omamo. In July while on an official visit to Washington, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations between the two nations particularly economic recovery progammes in the post-covid era.

Blinken affirmed the United States’ commitment to maintaining a strategic dialogue with Kenya and at the same time acknowledged the cordial relations enjoyed by the two countries.

“We have a very important strategic partnership with Kenya. We are working together across the continent and beyond. We have a lot to talk about,” the United States Secretary of State said when he received CS Omamo in his office.

Blinken is set to travel to Nigeria before ending his trip in Senegal later this week.