US to provide $150M for climate change fighting programs in Africa – Biden

The United States will provide $150 million to finance programs related to fighting climate change in Africa, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

“We are announcing more than $150 million in initiatives that specifically support adaptation efforts throughout Africa,” Biden said at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27).

This support includes expanding early warning systems to help cover Africa, broadening access to climate finance, providing disaster risk protection, and strengthening food security, he added.

Biden urged the international community to enhance efforts related to fighting climate change. He also highlighted the US commitment to quadruple its support to climate financing programs.

“The science is devastatingly clear: we have to make vital progress by the end of this decade,” Biden said.

