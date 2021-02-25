US to release declassified Khashoggi report

Five individuals were given death sentences for the murder by a Saudi court, but these were commuted to 20 years in prison last September.

What do we know about the report?

The report, which is expected to be released later on Thursday, will say that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved “and likely ordered” Khashoggi’s killing, four US officials told Reuters news agency.

They said the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was the main contributor to the report.

The Saudi public prosecution and Prince Mohammed insist he did not have any knowledge of the murder, but in 2019 he said he took “full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia, especially since it was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government”.

NBC News reports that the intelligence assessment is not new and is based on work by the CIA which was widely reported back in 2018 – and later denied by then-President Donald Trump.

According to that reported assessment, there was no “smoking gun” but US officials thought such an operation would have required the prince’s approval.

The Washington Post, which Khashoggi worked for, said at the time that the CIA assessment was based partly on a phone call made by the crown prince’s brother, Prince Khalid bin Salman, who was the Saudi ambassador to the US at the time of the murder.

Prince Khalid, who is now deputy defence minister, allegedly called Khashoggi at the direction of his brother and gave him assurances that he would be safe to go to the consulate in Istanbul. Prince Khalid has denied any communication with the journalist.