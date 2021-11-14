US top diplomat Blinken expected in Kenya from Monday

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to jet into the country this week.

According to The US State Department, the top diplomat will kick off his first official trip to Africa from November 15-20, with Kenya being the first stop.

State House and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are yet to confirm when Blinken is arriving but according to his itinerary, he was to begin his trip in Nairobi where he is expected to meet with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Raychelle Omamo.

The Secretary and representatives of the Kenyan government will discuss shared interests as members of the UN Security Council, including addressing regional security issues such as Ethiopia, Somalia, and Sudan.

The State Department said the Secretary will advance US-Africa collaboration on shared global priorities, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic and building back to a more inclusive global economy, combatting the climate crisis, revitalizing our democracies, and advancing peace and security.

The Secretary will also underscore US support for a peaceful and inclusive Kenyan election in 2022. Blinken will travel next to Abuja and Senegal.

He is the highest-ranking official from the administration of President Joe Biden to visit sub-Saharan Africa.