US tycoon sentenced to life for murdering friend

by Eric Biegon
SourceBBC
Tags

US real estate heir Robert Durst, subject of HBO crime documentary series The Jinx, has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his best friend.

Durst was found guilty of killing Susan Berman in 2000 to stop her talking to police about his wife’s disappearance.

Then aged 55, she was found shot in the head in her Beverly Hills home. Police believe he killed two others as well.

In a victim impact statement in court, Berman’s son told Durst “you murdered the person I was” when he killed her.

Prosecutors called Durst, 78 – who appeared in the Los Angeles court for his sentencing – a “narcissistic psychopath”. Durst has denied killing his friend.

His sentence for first-degree murder excludes any possibility of parole, meaning he will now very likely die in prison.

  

Latest posts

Bloodshed in Beirut as gunfire erupts in protest

Eric Biegon

More than 85% of Covid cases in Africa undetected – WHO

Eric Biegon

West Africa’s IS leader is dead – Nigeria

Eric Biegon

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More