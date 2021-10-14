US tycoon sentenced to life for murdering friend

US real estate heir Robert Durst, subject of HBO crime documentary series The Jinx, has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his best friend.
Durst was found guilty of killing Susan Berman in 2000 to stop her talking to police about his wife’s disappearance.
Then aged 55, she was found shot in the head in her Beverly Hills home. Police believe he killed two others as well.
In a victim impact statement in court, Berman’s son told Durst “you murdered the person I was” when he killed her.
Prosecutors called Durst, 78 – who appeared in the Los Angeles court for his sentencing – a “narcissistic psychopath”. Durst has denied killing his friend.
His sentence for first-degree murder excludes any possibility of parole, meaning he will now very likely die in prison.