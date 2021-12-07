US hits Uganda’s Chief of Military Intelligence with sanctions

The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) has expressed disappointment following financial sanctions imposed against Maj General Abel Kandiho by the United States (US) government.

Maj Gen Kandiho who is the Chief of Military Intelligence in UPDF was slapped with sanctions over alleged human rights abuses committed under his watch.

In a statement by UPDF, the US government acted without due process and in total disregard of the principle of “fair hearing”, coupled with failure to make the necessary consultations.

“As a country and UPDF in particular, a equitable government institution, we are disappointed that such a decision could be made by a country we consider friendly, a partner and a great ally, without due process and in total disregard of the principle of “fair hearing”, coupled with failure to make the necessary consultations.” Stated UPDF.

Kadhiho was promoted to the rank of Major General in March of 2020, by Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni.

UPDF says going forward, they will seek clarification from the United States of America government so as to be able to determine way forward.

According to the East African, earlier this year, US Senators on the Committee on Foreign Relations gave the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, up to March 31 to present a detailed analysis of the US-Uganda relationship “informed by an inter-agency review of whether continued partnership” with the regime in Kampala poses risks to Washington’s interests in the region.

Additionally, the East African noted that, the Senators, James Risch (Republican, Idaho) and Cory Booker (Democrat, Washington), in a March 4 letter to Blinken, said despite repeated calls on the state democracy and human rights abuses in Uganda, the Washington-Kampala relations have “remained largely unchanged for years” while the State Department and Department of Defence “have generally responded with platitude” about the Kampala regime’s essential contribution to Amisom, managing the South Sudan peace process, and the longstanding partnership on HIV/Aids, and additional regional security.