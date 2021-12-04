US University expresses commitment in expansion of education in Kenya

ByClaire Wanja
Kenya’s ambassador to the United States Amb. Lazarus Amayo on Friday had a courtesy call on Dr. Weymouth Spence, President of Washington Adventist University where they discussed areas of possible cooperation between Kenya and the Institution in the education sector.

Dr Spence and his team thereafter had an interactive joint round table session with Amb. Amayo and the Ambassador of Zambia to the US, H.E. Lazarous Kapambwe.

Attending the Campus meeting were the University Provost – Dr Cheryl Harris Kisunzu, the Executive VP for Finance – Patrick Farley and Prof Collins Odongo among others.

They expressed commitment to expanding collaboration in the field of education.

  

