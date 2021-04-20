US warns consumers to ignore online attempts to sell covid-19 vaccines

Written By: Sputnik

A small shopping basket filled with vials labeled "COVID-19 - Coronavirus Vaccine" and medical syringes are placed on a U.S. flag in this illustration taken November 29, 2020. PHOTO / REUTERS

Any website selling COVID-19 vaccines is fraudulent and should be ignored by US consumers, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said on Tuesday.

“No matter what anyone tells you, you can’t buy COVID-19 vaccines online and there’s no out-of-pocket cost to get the shots,” the FTC said in a press release.

The warning was prompted by a surge in online scammers offering to sell vaccines to both cheat consumers out of their money and collect their personal information, the release said.

The agency advised citizens to ignore online ads, social media posts, or phone calls from people offering to charge money to sign on to a vaccine waiting list.

“You can’t buy it — anywhere. The vaccine is only available at federal- and state-approved locations,” the release said.

As of Tuesday morning, 132 million Americans, more than half the US adult population, had received at least one jab of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The White House earlier said that as of Monday, all citizens over 16 were eligible to receive the vaccine.

The vaccination campaign is funded by a series of pandemic relief measures approved by Congress.

