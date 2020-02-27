USA 7s: Shujaa to face South Africa in opening match

National rugby sevens team ‘Shujaa’ will face South Africa Friday night in their opening match of the 5th leg of this season’s HSBC Sevens World Series in Las Vegas, USA.

The team has been boosted by the return of experienced players Oscar Ouma and Sammy Oliech, who have been out for almost a year and a half.

Also returning to the squad is Jacob Ojee and Dan Sikuta, both who missed the third and fourth legs in Hamilton and Sydney.

After their game against South Africa, Kenya will play Ireland then Canada in the other two pool matches on Sunday morning.

After the first four legs of the series played in Dubai, Cape Town, Hamilton and Sydney, Kenya is ranked 11th on 26 points, seven points behind 10th placed Canada and a whopping 50 points behind series leaders New Zealand.