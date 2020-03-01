USA 7s: Shujaa to play Samoa in 9th place playoff match

The Kenya national rugby sevens team Shujaa will play Samoa tonight in the 9th place playoff match of the Los Angeles leg of the HSBC Sevens World Series.

Shujaa won one and lost two pool matches and will now battle for position 9 in the evening.

Kenya began the 5th leg of the season on a low, suffering a 33-5 loss to giants South Africa before recovering to beat Ireland 29-12.

But their cup quarterfinal chance went up in flames when they were thrashed 24-0 by Canada in their last group match.

After Los Angeles, the teams will head to Canada for the 6th leg of the season to be held in Vancouver next weekend.