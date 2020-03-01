USA 7s: Shujaa to play Samoa in 9th place playoff match

Written By: Buckley Fetha
9

USA 7s: Shujaa to play Samoa in 9th place playoff match
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

The Kenya national rugby sevens team Shujaa will play Samoa tonight in the 9th place playoff match of the Los Angeles leg of the HSBC Sevens World Series.

Shujaa won one and lost two pool matches and will now battle for position 9 in the evening.

Also Read  Shujaa to open campaign against SA in Los Angeles

Kenya began the 5th leg of the season on a low, suffering a 33-5 loss to giants South Africa before recovering to beat Ireland 29-12.

Also Read  Boxing: Nick Okoth books 2020 Tokyo Olympics spot

But their cup quarterfinal chance went up in flames when they were thrashed 24-0 by Canada in their last group match.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

After Los Angeles, the teams will head to Canada for the 6th leg of the season to be held in Vancouver next weekend.

Also Read  Coronavirus: Juventus v Inter Milan among five Serie A matches postponed
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Muraya Kamunde

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR