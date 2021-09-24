USAID to support drought mitigation efforts in Garissa

Garissa County government efforts to assist families affected by current drought has received a boost after United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through its Resilience Learning Activity programme (RLA) pledged to allocate more resources towards drought mitigation measures.

Speaking Friday when he paid a courtesy call at the area Deputy Governor Abdi Dagane, RLA Chief of Party Jim Flock said the organisation would be engaging the county government to roll out community managed disaster risk mitigation measures.

Dagane on his part called on other donors to come on board and join the county government drought mitigation efforts by bringing their resources together under one response action plan to ensure an effective response.

Earlier this week, Garissa County steering committee on drought assured residents affected by the drought that the government is tirelessly working towards mitigating the effects of drought affecting them.

The committees’ chairperson and Garissa County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich called for collaborations between government agencies and development partners to ensure maximum use of resources and reduce duplication of services delivered to the people.

According to Cherutich, a total of 337 households with approximately 167,000 persons have been affected by the drought.

At least 2 million Kenyans from 10 counties have been hard hit by the current drought ravaging the country although the government has been helping through the Hunger Safety net program by releasing money to households affected.

The government has however released 32,000 bags of animal feeds to the 10 counties with Garissa expected to receive 2,000 bags.