USAID-Funded Soil Health Campaign Launched in Kisii County to Empower Farmers

In an effort to revolutionize agricultural practices and boost food security, a Soil Health Campaign was unveiled today at the Kisii Agricultural Training Centre (KATC).

Spearheaded by the Feed The Future Kenya Crops and Dairy Market Systems (KCDMS), an organization funded by USAID and the Kisii County Government, the campaign seeks to empower small-scale farmers through enhanced knowledge and informed decision-making regarding soil management.

During the campaign launch, Kisii County Governor Paul Simba Arati underscored the pivotal role of the caravan, which is slated to traverse all 45 wards within the county.

“The key to unlocking a more sustainable and economically viable future for our farmers lies in informed decision-making,” the governor emphasized.

He added that at least 200 farmers from each ward would be encouraged to participate in soil testing, a practice designed to facilitate intelligent farming choices, including prudent fertilizer application.

The Governor further reassured farmers that the soil testing process would be streamlined and hassle-free, as no documentation or proof of land ownership would be required for farmers to test their farm soil.

The partnership with KCDMS extends beyond training as it seeks to bridge farmers with financial providers, offering an avenue for sustainable growth and development within the agricultural sector.

Expanding its impact beyond Kisii, KCDMS envisions a sweeping Soil Health Campaign across the Western Kenya counties of Kisumu, Kakamega, Busia, Bungoma, Vihiga, Siaya, and Kisii.