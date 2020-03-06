USAID invests Ksh 18b to fight malnutrition among children

The United States Government through USAID has invested Ksh 18billion to reduce malnutrition among children in four Counties

Senior officers from USAID met with senior County staff members led by Samburu Deputy Governor Julius Leseeto and Speaker Solomon Lempere to sign a memorandum on how to implement the project.

The team then proceeded to Allamano ground, Maralal town where they led residents in launching the project dubbed USAID Nawiri.

Samburu, Isiolo, Marsabit and Turkana Counties will benefit from the initiative aimed at reducing the high prevalence of malnutrition among children for the next five years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Leseeto said the project will mainly focus on women in order to improve the health of children within a thousand days after of delivery saying this will in turn reduce malnutrition prevalence in the County from 15.8 per cent to less than ten.

“If we look at the one thousand days, the mother and her baby will visit clinics where they access a healthy diet.” He said.

The Deputy Governor added that the project will also invest in programs that will improve health and income of mothers so that they can support their children.

Deputy Head of vision USAID Ather Schildge said her Government is committed to work with County Governments to reduce malnutrition prevalence in Samburu and other Counties in Kenya.

“We do not just want to treat malnutrition we want to find lasting solutions, the prevalence is very high in Samburu and we are working together with the County Government and the communities.” She said.

Speaker Lempere assured investors and residents that the assembly will pass the necessary laws for the successful implementation of the project.

The residents expressed their gratitude towards the project saying their children will no longer succumb to death due to hunger.