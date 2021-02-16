USAID to start channeling development funds directly to Counties

The USAID is considering channeling funds directly to the Counties instead of passing through various Government agents.

The donor organization says this will have more effect on the people on the grassroots mainly in the agriculture sector.

This emerged during a consultative meeting between the Council of Governors (COG) and representatives of the US based organization.

During the meeting, the council called on the donor to extend its support for another three years, a request USAID Mission Director in the country Mark Meassick said they are considering.

He noted that 85 percent of their USD500m annual budget went towards various development and agricultural projects in the Counties.

“As the current phase of funding comes to an end, we are seeking ways of channeling the funds directly to the Counties,” he said.

COG Chairman Martin Wambora said they had agreed to work with USAID in addressing the issue of food security in the Country.

“We have agreed on the Implementation of various projects in the sector such as Accelerated Value Chain Development Project for smallholder farmers and pastoralists in Kenya,” he said.

Wambora added that the partnership with USAID would empower the County Governments to effectively provide services in the sector for the benefit of all farmers in Kenya.

“The current agreement with USAID runs out in six months and we have requested them to extend it to another three years so that more farmers in the county can benefit,” he said.

He noted that transforming agriculture within the devolved units required collaborative efforts between the government, development partners and the private sector.

West Pokot Governor John Lonyang’apuo promised to spearhead agricultural activities in his County, saying pastoralists communities in the Asals areas had now moved on after years of marginalization by past governments.

“Devolution came in at the right time and it has empowered pastoralists who had been forgotten for years,” he said.