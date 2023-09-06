USD 10B SAFE initiative hopes to promote climate resilient economies

Millions of people including local farmers from Africa and the Middle East will benefit from USD 10 Billion investment mobilized from The Africa and Middle East SAFE Initiative which aims to unlock green investments, promote climate- smart agriculture for rural farmers and create green jobs.

According to former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon the initiative will focus on Scaling up -climate –resilient Agriculture and Food systems transformation for Economic development (SAFE) in Africa and the Middle East.

“The Africa and Middle East SAFE Initiative can potentially mobilize at least USD10 billion of needed investment through public-private partnerships benefiting millions of people, to ensure that words and ideas lead to action and real tangible change, we need everyone, each and every one of us, “he said.

The initiative consists of two frameworks; the Technical Assistance Fund (TAF) which aims to irrigate 2 million hectares of African farmland, enhance the climate resilience of 10 million smallholder farmers (especially women and young people), and address food security in both Africa and the Middle East.

Additionally the Investment Platform(IP) that is expected to generate two million green jobs, improve livelihoods, and export 2 million metric tons of food crops to the Middle East, valued at around USD 2 billion..

President William Ruto said meaningful change needs to happen through dialogues and opportunities and The Africa and Middle East Safe Initiative propels the spirit of harnessing such opportunities.

“An opportunity-oriented focus on climate action is the engine for propelling Africa into a real of stability and prosperity… We must see in green growth not just a climate imperative, but also a fountain of multi-billion-dollar economic opportunities that Africa and the World are primed to capitalize on, “said Ruto.