Use collective rather than individualistic approach to unlock $51 billion FOCAC benefits

With China pledging $50 billion (Sh6.4 trillion) in financial support to Africa over the next three years, until the tenth Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in 2027, the continent needs to seize this opportunity to enhance its cooperation with the Asian economic giant for mutually beneficial outcomes.

This pledge is higher than the $30 billion (Sh3.8 trillion) of 2021, though lower than the $60 billion of the 2015 and 2018 summits. However, it confirms Beijing’s commitment to helping Africa achieve its economic and developmental goals, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions among global powers.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in announcing this support, described China-Africa relations as having reached a strategic level. It is crucial that African leaders leverage this commitment to ensure the outcomes of the ninth FOCAC summit are realized and have a tangible impact.

This reinforces China’s dedication to pursuing high-standard opening-up to advance high-quality development. Both sides are striving for modernization, which will enhance peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation, and common prosperity. The aim is to forge a China-Africa partnership grounded in mutual trust, benefit, assistance, and understanding, for the betterment of both peoples.

However, concerns have been raised over the years that African leaders often fail to implement measures to unlock China’s pledges, leaving them unfulfilled. Critics of Sino-African relations argue that when these promises go unrealized, China is often blamed, while in reality, African leaders frequently fail to follow up on summit agreements with actionable plans, instead waiting for the next forum.

China’s financial support to Africa comprises a mix of credit funds, aid, and private investment from Chinese firms. Beijing has reassured African leaders that it will deepen cooperation in industry, agriculture, infrastructure, trade, and investment, offering yet another opportunity to achieve the continent’s vision of industrialization.

To build a China-Africa community with a shared future, both sides must work together to implement FOCAC outcomes. Africa must identify areas that require immediate intervention for the partnership to be mutually beneficial. China has already demonstrated its commitment by pledging funds and promising to continue opening its markets to African goods.

For mutual gains, particularly in trade and industrialization, Africa must adopt a collective approach, rather than the individualistic strategies seen since FOCAC’s inception in 2000. While China provides financial aid, the lack of a unified approach from African nations has often undermined the success of the cooperation.

Despite China’s willingness to elevate its relationship with Africa, the fragmented approach by African countries has contributed to the persistent trade imbalance. Critics often blame Beijing, but I disagree. Africa has failed to fully utilize the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to exploit its 1.4 billion market share.

African leaders should leverage AfCFTA and focus on negotiating collectively, rather than signing individual trade agreements with China. This approach could help bridge the trade deficit.

President Xi has outlined ten partnership action plans to be implemented over the next three years, covering areas such as mutual learning, trade, industrial cooperation, connectivity, development, health, agriculture, cultural exchanges, green development, and security. Africa should unite to unlock the benefits of these promises for the prosperity of its people.

China has committed to helping Africa achieve industrialization, which aligns with AfCFTA’s objectives. If Africa can harness both, it will yield significant benefits and reduce the trade deficit. AfCFTA seeks to promote industrialization, diversify economies, and develop regional value chains and the manufacturing sector.

With AfCFTA eliminating tariffs, African nations should work under this framework, supported by the African Union Commission (AUC), to negotiate trade deals not only with China but with other global partners to maximize bilateral ties.

In this century, it is imperative that Africa moves away from exporting raw materials, especially when partners like China are willing to help industrialize the continent. It is our responsibility to create an environment conducive to industrialization.

Currently, African countries primarily export raw minerals and agricultural goods to China while importing electronics, machinery, and vehicles. African leaders must leverage close ties with Beijing to attract investments that create more jobs than the promised one million. China has the capability and willingness to do so; it is now up to Africa to act.

Over the past 20 years, China has become Africa’s largest bilateral trading partner. Around 20 percent of Africa’s exports now go to China, while about 16 percent of its imports come from China, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In 2023, this trade relationship amounted to a record $282 billion in total trade volume.

The writer is a journalist and communication consultant