Use holiday season to understand your children, Memusi urges parents

Kajiado Central Member of Parliament Elijah Memusi has urged parents to take time to understand their children and their issues over the holidays to avert rising cases of indiscipline being witnessed in schools.

Memusi notes that the current trend was quite discouraging and parents ought to take advantage of the holiday season to patch up glaring gaps in molding the character of their children.

“Let us take time to discipline, counsel, and talk with our children as they are the future of this country and we cannot have a generation that is lawless. To maintain order in the country, we need discipline,” he said.

Speaking after issuing bursaries to school heads within the constituency, Kanchori urged parents to spend quality time with their children and stop delegating their responsibility to teachers.

On matters bursary, Memusi lauded the school heads for retaining the students in school despite their fee arrears.

Gladys Chumo, Oloyiankalani Girls secondary school principal expressed gratitude saying the bursary would help needy girls concentrate on their studies to avert the challenges of being sent away for those exposed to many risks.

“We appreciate our MP for giving us these bursaries as our children will now remain in school and complete their education,” said Chumo.

She noted that when they send the girls for fees, most of them end up with pregnancies and abandon school altogether.

Olkejuado Boys High School principal James Pasian reiterated her remarks saying that the bursaries will help in the running of the schools including payment of the workers and purchasing food for the students.

The bursaries worth Kshs. 12 million were given to 17 Secondary schools in Kajiado Central from the National Government Constituency Development Fund kitty.