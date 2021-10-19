Use Mashujaa day to preach peace, Muturi tells leaders

The National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is rooting for peace and unity ahead of the 58th Mashujaa day celebrations to be held at Wang’uru stadium in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday.

The Speaker, who has declared his intention to vie for the presidency next year, told leaders from across the country to honour the heroes day by speaking messages of peace and unity.

“Our peace and unity are what will unlock the prosperity of this nation. Let us all be Mashujaa by remembering and honouring the ideals of a prosperous Kenya that our founding fathers stood for,” said the Speaker.

He at the same time celebrated Kenyans by reminding them they are everyday heroes in all they do.

“All of us are heroes in our own capacities as all of us contribute to the growth, prosperity, development, and future of the nation”.

Muturi, citing his role as the Mt Kenya spokesperson, a position bestowed on him recently by regional elders, welcomed leaders and Kenyans to the national event that will be graced by Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera.

“The Mt Kenya region is honoured to open its doors to our President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and all guests who will attend the Mashujaa Day event in Kirinyaga. “Let us use this event as an opportunity to unite all Kenyans and to celebrate our development and prosperity,” said Muturi.