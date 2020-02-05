Reconsider use of military power to fight insecurity, terrorism- Goodluck Jonathan

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has called on the world to reconsider the use of military power alone to fight insecurity, terrorism and violent extremism.

Jonathan told the World Summit 2020 on peace, security and human development in Seoul, Korea that the situation continues to worsen, especially in Africa and the Middle East because of the emphasis on the use of military power.

He said the focus on military intervention at the expense of promotion of love, understanding and moral values had realized little success.

“It is obvious that the military capability alone has not served the intended purpose of securing our world,” he said.

The former President also said that intimidating armoury and nuclear development without a change in our hearts cannot bring the peace the world is looking for.

He asked leaders to embrace one another honestly in order to deal with global challenges such as climate change and violent extremism.

“The world looks up to us leaders to reach out to the innermost recesses of our hearts, levering our common humanity and embrace one another in true love and sincerity to save our people”. He noted

The former Nigerian President lauded Dr Hak Ja Han Moon and her late husband Rev. Sun Myung Moon for starting the Universal Peace Federation that focuses on the promotion of interdependence, mutual prosperity and universal values.

Meanwhile, North Korea must be made to peacefully abandon the nuclear weapon development programme.

Addressing the World Summit 2020 in Seoul, South Korea, the U.S ambassador to South Korea Christopher Hill challenged countries across the globe to work together to stop North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

Hill said the matter should not be left to the United States alone but added that President Donald Trump had shown a commitment to a peaceful resolution of the North Korea’s nuclear programme when he met Kim Jong-un.

Mr Hill noted the nuclear programme must stop and if President Trump left office before accomplishing this mission, his successor would pursue the matter to a conclusion.

“President Trump is engaged on this, his predecessors have been engaged on this and if president trump the office his successor will also be engaged on this,” he said.

The US ambassador observed that the Korean Peninsula division had worsened following the decision by North Korea to pursue its nuclear programme. He said Kim Jong – un’s behaviour threatens the security of the region and the world must not allow this to continue.

“I think it is all our purpose really to convince North Korea that they could have a better prospect, a better future without nuclear weapons than with nuclear weapons’’, he said.

He encouraged the Korean people to unite for the sake of peace in the region and the world.

The Korean Peninsula has been divided for 75 years. It was divided during World war II.

Ambassador Hill lauded the cordial relationship between the U.S. and the Republic of South Korea based on peace, prosperity, interdependence and values.