Use toll free lines, DCI urges a day after sharing his number

The new Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) director Mohammed Amin has thanked Kenyans for reaching out to him, a day after he publicly shared his mobile phone number (0722415419).

However, the DCI boss may have been overwhelmed by calls and is instead appealing to Kenyans with urgent matters to call the usual toll-free numbers to get help.

During his swearing-in at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 19th 2022, the Director in the spirit of public service shared his cell phone number for ease of engagement with the public when in need.

Through the National Police Service, Amin explains due to his demanding busy schedule he may not be able to answer the calls or return them promptly but would always strive to whenever time allows.

“The Director wishes to thank all Kenyans who have and continue to reach out to him over one issue or the other. We also note that owing to his busy schedule and exigencies of service, the Director may not always be in a position to either pick all calls made to him or return them promptly but would always strive to whenever time allows” NPS twitted

“We, therefore, appeal to members of the public seeking redress over urgent matters to continue reaching out to police through our toll-free numbers 999, 911, 112 and #fichuakwadci 0800 722 203”

The Director DCI has pledged to continue engaging the public to address their various concerns.

The Director DCI reassures the public that he shall continue to avail himself to the public as he addresses their concerns. — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) October 20, 2022

