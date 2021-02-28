With Usiku Games there’s never an excuse to be bored ever again.

Usiku Games makes smartphone games are sure to keep you entertained, interacting with friends and having fun. The cool part is that all of their games are made in Africa, for Africa. By playing Usiku Games you’re supporting an entire new industry growing in Kenya.

They are not just creating the next generation of mobile games, they are actually creating an entire movement around what we call #GamingForGood – ?nding ways to harness the power of gami?cation to make a positive social impact in communities. Usiku Games games are not only fun, but they also make the world a better place by contributing to education, financial savings, and positive social nudges.

Now Usiku Games has launched Tizi Educational Games. These are games that will improve children’s skills in memory, concentration and development of knowledge. The games are adapted to be handled easily and specifically designed as an educational tool for interface of preschoolers and up. Each week the children will be presented with a collection of fun games, that have been specifically designed for each grade level. The words, maths and lessons taught through each game directly related to what the kids have been taught that week. In this way, studying and improving class scores need no longer be a chore, but something fun that children enjoy playing without even realizing they are actually doing school work.

Give Usiku Games a try.

