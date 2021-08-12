“Usiseme entertainment haina pesa,” DJ Sweet Kay says

DJ Sweet Kay speaks about his career on Entertainment Thursday.

This week on Entertainment Thursday, KBC speaks to DeeJay Sweet Kay who is a multi-talented artist who has dabbled in various careers. Sweet Kay has worked as a calligraphy artist, an event organiser, a artist agent and as a Deejay, a career he says he loves the most.

Additionally, he also speaks about the challenges he experiences as a Deejay including a story about how to balance what genre of music your host wants versus what your listeners want. During his sets, he has been known to plays all genres of music and does not limit himself.

We also learn more about the business of music as opposed to doing music for fame.

