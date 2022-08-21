Usyk outwits Joshua again

Oleksandr Usyk retained his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight title via a split-decision win over Anthony Joshua in a thrilling contest in Jeddah.

Fighting 11 months after their initial encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Usyk majestically dethroned Joshua, each brought renewed intensity to their rivalry, which reached a sensational crescendo during rounds nine and 10 as the action ebbed back and forth.

Oleksandr Usyk fights back the tears as he takes a split-decision win over Anthony Joshua. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/qlbFYGq8oE — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 20, 2022

By that stage, however, Usyk’s sensational skills had largely negated Joshua’s intelligent body attack and opened up an advantage that was recognised by margins of 116-112 and 115-113 on two scorecards.

Inexplicably, judge Glenn Feldman scored it Joshua 115-113, leading to a head-scratching split decision.

Joshua threw two of Usyk’s belts out of the ring and onto the floor at the end and headed for his changing room before storming back to shake Usyk’s hand.

‘If you knew my story you would understand the passion. I ain’t no amateur boxer from five-years-old that was an elite prospect from youth,’ said Joshua.

‘I was going to jail, I got bail and I started training my a*** off, I wanted to be able to fight.

‘I’m stealing this Usyk I’m sorry, but it’s because of the passion we put into this. This guy to beat me tonight, maybe I could have done better, but it shows the level of hard work I put in so please give him a round of applause as our heavyweight champion of the world.’ he added.

He then picked up the microphone and went on an expletive-filled rant, discussing the fight, his career, the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, and also led cheers to Usyk.

He later cried during his post-fight press conference.

"𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍!" 💯 Anthony Joshua takes the microphone to vent his frustrations before congratulating Oleksandr Usyk 🎤#UsykJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/KPlmjRDm4k — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 21, 2022

When his victory was announced, Usyk shed tears before his national Ukrainian flag, having joined in the resistance against the Russian invasion in his homeland between these two seismic triumphs over Joshua.

It is now expected that Joshua will take a hiatus from boxing as he works out what to do next after suffering the most crushing defeat of his career.

For Oleksandr Usyk however, a unification bout with Englishman Tyson Fury now looms.

