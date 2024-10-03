UWG Africa, KASI insights launch Gen Z playbook to help brands engage Kenya’s youth

UniWorld Group Africa (UWG Africa) and Kasi Insights today announced a new partnership to launch the Gen Z Growth Playbook: Unlocking the Power of Z to Drive Sustainable Growth in Kenya. This comprehensive resource provides actionable, data-driven strategies for brands to engage Generation Z—a demographic crucial to Africa’s future.

With a global Gen Z population of 420 million and an estimated annual spending power of USD 250 billion, this demographic is projected to see a 15% rise in purchasing power over the next five years. In Kenya, Gen Z accounts for approximately 30% of the population, projected to rise to 35% by 2030, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

The Playbook, co-developed by UWG Africa and Kasi Insights, leverages Kasi’s Decision Intelligence Platform alongside UWG’s deep understanding of African markets to provide real-time, culturally relevant insights into Kenyan Gen Z’s dynamic preferences. This innovative approach merges UWG’s expertise in cultural nuances with Kasi’s data analytics, uncovering key tensions and opportunities within this crucial market segment. The collaboration ensures that brands receive not only data-driven insights but also culturally informed strategies to effectively engage with Kenya’s Gen Z population.

Gil Kemami, CEO of Twotone Pan-Africa & UWG Africa, emphasized the influence of Gen Z, stating, “They are not just consumers; they’re pivotal influencers shaping the nation’s future. Our playbook empowers brands to understand their dual nature as both global dreamers and local activists, providing tools to forge authentic connections that align with Kenya’s Vision 2030 goals for a digitally empowered economy.”

The Playbook identifies four distinct Gen Z segments in Kenya:

Ethical Influencers: 75% are influenced by a brand’s environmental efforts.

Global Pathfinders: 79% seek opportunities abroad, reflecting unmet local ambitions.

Vocal Activists: Recent protests against the 2024 Finance Bill demonstrate their commitment to societal change.

Market Shapers: 88% demand ethical transparency from brands.

Yannick Lefang, Founder & CEO of Kasi Insight Inc., added, “This playbook establishes Kasi Insights and UWG Africa as the go-to resources for brands navigating the complexities of the Kenyan Gen Z market. Our combined insights are designed to drive growth while fostering trust and engagement with this vital consumer group, particularly in the rapidly evolving digital landscape of East Africa.”

The Playbook offers strategies for global, local, telco, and banking brands to effectively engage each segment, aligning with Gen Z’s expectations for meaningful engagement and genuine purpose in the Kenyan context. It also addresses specific challenges faced by African businesses, such as the need for mobile-first strategies in a market where smartphone penetration among Gen Z is expected to reach 80% by 2025.

The launch comes at a pivotal time as Kenya positions itself as a hub for innovation and digital growth in East Africa. By providing businesses with the tools to effectively engage with Gen Z, UWG Africa and Kasi Insights are contributing to the country’s economic development goals and fostering a more connected, digitally savvy business environment.