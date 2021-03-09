Vaccinated people can meet without masks, says CDC

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued new guidance for vaccinated people, giving the green light to resume some activities and relax precautions that have been in place.

People who are fully vaccinated can visit indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing masks or social distancing.

It is still unclear whether the same guidelines apply for AstraZeneca vaccine which is being administered in Africa under the Covax facility.

Kenya last week received 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to Kenya’s Health Ministry, the first beneficiaries of the vaccine whose roll out is underway will include frontline workers such as healthcare professionals, teachers, and security personnel.

The new guidance which is based on the latest science includes recommendations for how and when a fully vaccinated individual can visit with other people who are fully vaccinated and with other people who are not vaccinated.

“This guidance represents a first step toward returning to everyday activities in our communities. CDC will update these recommendations as more people are vaccinated, rates of COVID-19 in the community change, and additional scientific evidence becomes available. We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH.

“There are some activities that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume now in their own homes. Everyone – even those who are vaccinated – should continue with all mitigation strategies when in public settings. As the science evolves and more people get vaccinated, we will continue to provide more guidance to helpfully vaccinated people safely resume more activities.”

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart.

Visit with unvaccinated people from one other household indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart if everyone in the other household is at low risk for severe disease.

Refrain from quarantine and testing if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 after contact with someone who has COVID-19.

While the new guidance is a positive step, the vast majority of people need to be fully vaccinated before COVID-19 precautions can be lifted broadly.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

CDC however recommends that fully vaccinated people continue to take COVID-19 precautions when in public, when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple other households, and when around unvaccinated people who are at high risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.