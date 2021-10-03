Vaccination: Govt to roll out Pfizer vaccines from Monday

The Ministry of Health will now roll out vaccinations of the Pfizer vaccines from Monday in the ongoing robust Covid-19 vaccination drive.

This comes after they received the final consignment of the 2.2 million special syringes to be used for Pfizer vaccines in the country.

The syringes arrived at the JKIA aboard Emirates Airlines at 6am Sunday and later transported to the Central Vaccine Stores in Kitengela.

The first batch arrived on Saturday afternoon.

The final batch of special syringes to be used for Pfizer vaccines arrived this morning aboard Emirates airline. This now completes the batch of 2.2 million special syringes from the United States government. pic.twitter.com/1T7yYp5cTN — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) October 3, 2021

As of October 2nd, 2021, a total of 3,874,083 vaccines had been administered across the country. With these, 2,944,584 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 929,499.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 31.6%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.4%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

The following county figures represent those partially vaccinated in respective counties and percentage of the population in the area as follows; Nairobi 907,792 (29.7%), Kiambu 267,049 (16.4%), Nakuru 44,648 (11.4%), Nyeri 119,658 (23.5%), Machakos 93,725 (10.4%), Murang’a 91,514 (13.6%), Uasin Gishu 86,772 (12.5%), Kisumu 83,366 (12.7%), Mombasa 77,623 (9.7%),

Kajiado 70,855 (10.7%), Kirinyaga 67,044 (16.2%), Meru 58,303 (6.1%), Makueni 54,178 (9.3%), Kakamega 53,240 (5.4%), Nyandarua 51,782 (13.7%), Embu 51,382 (13.0%), Bungoma 50,136 (5.9%), Laikipia 49,657 (16.2%), Trans Nzoia 41,810 (8.1%), Kitui 39,192 (6.3%), Kericho 34,880

(6.9%), Siaya 34,746 (6.5%), Nandi 33,877 (6.9%) and Homa Bay 31,315 (5.1%).

In Taita Taveta 29,872 (14.0%), Migori 29,003 (5.2%), Kilifi 28,887 (3.7%), Nyamira 27,629 (8.1%), Kisii 27,519 (3.9%), Vihiga 23,211 (7.0%), Busia 22,140 (4.8%), Tharaka Nithi 20,383 (8.3%), Bomet 18,917 (4.1%), Baringo 18,444 (5.4%), Elgeyo Marakwet 16,784 (6.9%), Kwale 16,003 (3.5%), Narok 14,282 (2.6%), Turkana 8,771 (1.9%), West Pokot 7,676 (2.7%), Garissa 7,015 (1.8%), Samburu 6,539 (4.5%), Mandera 6,039 (1.8%), Isiolo 5,422 (4.1%), Wajir 4,966 (1.5%) Lamu 4,547 (5.4%), Tana River 3,249 (2.2%) and Marsabit 2,742 (1.3%).

On the other hand, for the second dose a total of 929,499 persons have so far been fully vaccinated out of the targeted 27,246,033 for this phase.

In terms of Country distribution was as follows; Nairobi 338,389 (11.1%), Nakuru 53,304 (4.2%), Kiambu 43,819 (2.7%), Uasin Gishu 37,997 (5.5%), Nyeri 37,086 (7.3%), Mombasa 30,520 (3.8%), Kisumu 27,957 (4.3%), Murang’a 22,042 (3.3%), Kakamega 20,787 (2.1%), Kajiado 20,765 (3.1%), Meru 19,686 (2.1%), Machakos 17,983 (2.0%), Nyandarua 16,530 (4.4%), Trans Nzoia 14,819 (2.9%), Embu 14,514 (3.7%), Laikipia 14,224 (4.6%), Nandi 14,004 (2.8%), Bungoma 13,407 (1.6%) Kirinyaga 11,330 (2.7%), Vihiga 10,741 (3.3%), Kitui 10,677 (1.7%) and Homa Bay 10,086 (1.7%).

In Kericho 9,940 (2.0%), Kisii 9,783 (1.4%), Siaya 9,524 (1.8%), Nyamira 8,324 (2.4%), Migori 8,049 (1.4%), Busia 7,984 (1.7%), Kilifi 7,159 (0.9%), Baringo 6,775 (2.0%), Taita Taveta 6,664 (3.1%), Bomet 6,654 (1.4%), Makueni 6,308 (1.1%), Tharaka Nithi 6,139 (2.5%), Elgeyo Marakwet 6,004 (2.5%), Narok 5,841 (1.1%), Kwale 3,702 (0.8%), Turkana 3,349 (0.7%), Samburu 3,090 (2.1%), West Pokot 2,572 (0.9%), Mandera 2,420 (0.7%), Garissa 2,171 (0.5%), Wajir 1,984 (0.6%), Isiolo 1,965 (1.5%), Marsabit 861 (0.4%), Tana River 818 (0.5 %) and Lamu 771 (0.9%)