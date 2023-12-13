Kenyan musicians Valerie Muthoni, Hiribae, Tina Ardor and more are set to perform at the upcoming Beneath the Baobab Festival scheduled for December 30 to January 1 in Kilifi.

Among the performers will be Kenyan Amapiano legends Kaneda, Mgm and Dj Iv.

Each act has been central in building the Amapiano sound in the country and each has their own distinct way of presenting it.

Opening the stage will be the Kilifi’s very own multi-disciplinary artist Kürïbã, followed by one of Kenya’s most exciting live acts, Dipa Konnection who fuses roots culture with Genge & Hip Hop.

Xprso member, and producer, BBYY will close out the first night of the show with her unique underground bounce and edits.

The festival will also feature performances from international performers such as SA House Legend, Culoe De Song, award-winning Amapiano Vocalist, Boohle, Live Melodic Tech Wizard Fabian Krooss (Still Vor Talent), the seminal Afro Tech DJ and vocalist Thandi Draai, UK producers Maribou State & United Freedom Collective and a bass-driven Valley Stage headline set from UK’s Mina.

Tickets are currently on sale.