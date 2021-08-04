Van Gaal to coach Dutch football team

Louis van Gaal has been named as the new head coach of the Netherlands.

Van Gaal takes charge of his country for a third time, having previously coached the side from 2000-2002 and 2012-2014.

The former Manchester United boss will start work straight away and has an agreement with the Dutch FA to manage the national side up to and including the 2022 World Cup.

He will be joined by assistant managers Danny Blind and Henk Fraser while Frans Hoek has been appointed goalkeeper coach.

OFFICIAL: Louis van Gaal returns as head coach of the Netherlands for a third time 🔶 pic.twitter.com/FvM0IaTaR7 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 4, 2021

The 69-year-old takes over as head coach following the departure of Frank de Boer, who left the role last month after seeing his Netherlands side knocked out in the round of 16 at Euro 2020.

Van Gaal had previously announced his retirement from football back in 2019, saying: “I am a pensioner now. I have no ambition to be a technical director or a TV pundit.”