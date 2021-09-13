Vancouver 7s Shujaa fixtures and timings

The national rugby sevens men team Shujaa are in Pool A for this weekend’s opening round of the HSBC Sevens World Series, the Vancouver Sevens on 18th and 19th September 2021.

They begin their campaign on Saturday 18 September 2021 at 8.31pm against Spain before taking on Mexico at 11.42pm.

They will complete their fixtures with a clash against South Africa at 3.35am on Sunday 19 September 2021.

Vancouver Sevens: Shujaa Fixtures and Timings – pic.twitter.com/0D5o6RX72A — Kenya Rugby (@OfficialKRU) September 13, 2021

All match timings are in East African Time (EAT) (GMT+3)

Shujaa squad to Vancouver and Edmonton: Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru,captain), Jeff Oluoch, Alvin Otieno (Homeboyz), Timothy Mmasi (MMUST), Herman Humwa(Kenya Harlequin), Harold Anduvati (Menengai Oilers), Willy Ambaka (Narvskaya Zastava Rugby Club, Russia), Daniel Taabu (Mwamba), Mark Kwemoi (Menengai Oilers), Levi Amunga (KCB), Billy Odhiambo(Mwamba), Derrick Keyoga (Menengai Oilers), Alvin Marube (Impala Saracens)