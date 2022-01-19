Vandalism of Olkaria-Kisumu line averted, before towers fall

The government has condemned the destruction of electricity infrastructure citing possible vandalism of power towers and sabotage as the cause for the electricity blackouts witnessed in recent days.

This emerged after connecting plates on six towers along the Olkaria-Kisumu high voltage power line were vandalized and the issue discovered before the towers collapsed.

Energy Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa says the government is investigating the issue and is urging Kenyans to report suspicious activities around the power towers.

A week ago, the country was plunged into darkness after the collapse of towers along the Kimabere-Embakasi high voltage transmission power line.

This caused a nationwide blackout that lasted more than eight hours with some parts of the country staying in darkness for two days.

This came nearly a month after four towers along the Loiyangalani-Suswa high voltage line collapsed in Longonot area.

And while investigations have been launched as to the cause of the blackout, the government is not ruling out vandalism and sabotage as more electricity towers along the Olkaria-Kisumu 400kv line were vandalized in Naivasha.

According to Kenya Electricity Transmission Company, KETRACO maintenance team connecting plates on six towers had been tampered with but early detection saved the country from another blackout.

Flanked by Energy Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa says investigations are ongoing to get to the bottom of this adding that it’s still too early to determine the real cause of similar incidents in Mukuru kwa Njenga and Longonot where power towers collapsed.

He called on members of the public to volunteer information on suspicious activities around power line.

KETRACO has been urged to install CCTV cameras and digitize the electricity infrastructure.