Vandalized KPLC materials worth Ksh 75M recovered in Ruiru

Security officers have recovered vandalized Kenya Power and Lighting Company materials valued at Ksh 75 million in Kimbo-Matangi area in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The recovery of the vandalized materials Sunday comes after Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma accompanied by PS Kihalangwa led a team of security officials to flush out suspected vandals of power infrastructure.

A total of 15 vandalized transformers, assorted conductors, insulators, and other power equipment estimated to be worth over Ksh 75 Million were recovered during the Operation.

“Initial estimate of losses amounts to more than Ksh 75 million, a clear demonstration of the sabotage on the economy and to the aspiration of Government to connect more Kenyans to power,” said CS Juma.

“These acts are not acceptable and every measure will be taken to stop them,” she said.

She appealed to members of the public to assist in this effort by reporting any suspicious actions near or on energy infrastructure.

“If you see any suspicious activity near or on any power infrastructure please inform us via toll-free number 991,” she added.

The Government has declared war on the rising cases of vandalism of critical public infrastructure countrywide.