Vandalized Nairobi Expressway materials recovered, suspect arrested

A suspect who vandalized materials used for the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway, has been arrested by police officers based at Embakasi police station.

According to Director of Criminal Investigations(DCI) twitter handle, The suspect Richard Misoka, was arrested Wednesday evening in possession of the vandalized materials used for the construction of the critical national infrastructure, that is nearing completion.

In a serious crime bordering on economic sabotage, 11 boxes of greenery landscaping materials used for planting flowers, assorted vandalised aluminum bars, vandalised metal angle lines and sacks containing vandalised metal inter-locking Screws for Guard Rails were recovered from the suspect in the dusk operation.

The suspect is currently in custody at Embakasi police station, as detectives prepare appropriate charges against him.

DCI is appealing to members of the public to report any case of vandalism of critical national infrastructure, through our anonymous toll free number 0800 722 203.