Vanessa Mdee and hubby Rotimi launch wellness app

With the For The Better app, fans will get a peek into the parts of Vanessa and Rotimi’s lives that can’t be seen anywhere else.

Vanessa Mdee and Hollywood buff Rotimi have been the internet’s sweethearts ever since they started their romance story years ago. Fans cannot get enough of their love journey and now they’re giving us all the tea when it comes to what goes on in the Akinosho household.

Tanzanian singer Vanessa announced that the couple has launched a wellness app called For The Better, in which they will be sharing snippets of their private life. From spirituality, to health & wellness, to relationships, you will get to see how the couple drives through each facet of life and how you can apply these same practices to help improve your own personal growth.

“We are super excited to bring you our wellness App called – For The Better – we wanna share with you our lives, experiences, give away merchandise, gifts, concerts, and many more. …subscribe to keep up with us,” the new parents announced on Instagram. The facets included in the app are:

Personal Affirmations:- The duo promises to be with you every day, offering extra encouragement. Love and Relationships:- The couple will be displaying how God features in their love life and how they love each other. Spirituality:- It’s no secret that spirituality plays a major role in Vanessa and Rotimi’s lives. Thus, they will be sharing their spiritual journey. Health & Wellness:- The app will feature the mental and physical health tactics that the pair practices. Entertainment:- As the two are always working on something, they will be sharing their work with you, as it’s happening. Enjoy exclusive content from movies, music, and more.

You will require a subscription in order to enjoy the app. Subscriptions start at $3.75 per month.