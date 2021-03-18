Several celebrities from East Africa have shared their messages of condolences

Following the death of Tanzanian President Dr John Pombe Magufuli, several East African celebrities have shared their messages of condolences and paid tribute on their social media pages. Sauti Sol, Bensoul, Tanasha Donna, Eric Omondi, Betty Kyallo and Khaligraph Jones are just some of the Kenyan celebrities who have offered their condolences.

Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and people Of Tanzania following the sudden demise of President John Pombe Magufuli ??? #RIPMagufuli pic.twitter.com/4fwctSBYZT — SAUTI SOL (@sautisol) March 17, 2021

Several Tanzanian celebrities have also shared messages of tribute including Diamond, Harmonize and Vanessa Mdee to mention a few.

Dr Magufuli died Wednesday at 6 pm while receiving treatment at the Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

