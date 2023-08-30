Varane set to miss Manchester United clash with Arsenal

In a setback for Manchester United, Raphael Varane will be missing in the lineup as they go head-to-head with Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

During a victorious 3-2 match against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday, the French international was substituted by Victor Lindelof at half-time due to an unspecified injury, and unfortunately, this issue is anticipated to sideline him for a number of weeks.

“He had complaints, we didn’t want to risk him, we have Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, who could replace him, so we don’t want take a risk,” Ten Hag said after the game.

“He had complaints and if it’s really bad I don’t know, we have to wait.”

Erik ten Hag is expected to deliver the latest team news update in the pre-match press conference scheduled for Friday.