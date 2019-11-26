Varian establishes direct operation in Kenya

Varian has announced the establishment of its direct sales and service operation in Kenya, to better serve the growing cancer population in the country and the East Africa region.

The announcement was made at a grand opening ceremony of its Kenya office, which was attended by local dignitaries – Dr. Anne Wambui Ng’ang’a, Head, Kenya Cancer Control Programme, Ministry of Health, H.E. Governor Prof. Anyan’g Nyong’o, Governor of Kisumu County and Vice Chairman, CoG Health Committee and Hon. Dr. Swarup Mishra Kiprop Arap Chelulei, MP, Kesses, Group Chairman and Founder, Mediheal Hospitals, Vice Chairman, Parliament Health Committee.

Varian’s Kenya entity will be based in Nairobi and will employ sales, service and support staff.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in Kenya, over 47,000 new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2018 and it is estimated to reach over 115,000 new cases a year in 2040.

Across all of Africa over 1 million new cases were diagnosed in 2018 and estimated to grow to over 2.1 million a year by 2040.

“With the increasing need for advanced cancer treatment in Kenya and the region, we believe it is the right time to establish direct sales and service to assist the oncology care community,” said Chris Toth, President, Varian Oncology Systems.

“Varian’s vision is a world without fear of cancer, and with steps like this, we are facilitating greater access to care for patients and moving closer to realizing our vision.”

Varian has historically sold and serviced its technology-leading radiotherapy systems to Kenyan hospitals via a Nairobi-based distributor, but now intends to sell and service its systems directly starting this month.

Over the past 25 years, Varian has installed 174 radiotherapy systems across Africa, including eight in Kenya.

In 2019, the Nairobi West Hospital in Kenya became the first clinic in the country and in West, Central, and East Africa to begin treating cancer patients using the Varian Halcyon™ radiotherapy system.