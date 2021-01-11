Vaz Pinto unveiled as new Gor Mahia Fc head coach

Newly appointed Gor Mahia Fc head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto says his target is to help the club qualify for the group stages of the CAF confederations Cup matches.

The Portuguese tactician spoke during his unveiling as the club’s head coach replacing Brazilian Oliveira Robertinho.

Gor was forced to hire Posta Rangers head coach Sammy Omolo to guide the team in its CAF Champions league matches after Oliveira was barred from continental fixtures for not meeting new CAF coaching qualifications.

Pinto inked a two year deal with record Kenyan premier league champions saying his vast experience in the continent will be key in his new role. Vaz has previously managed clubs in Angola and Ethiopia.

‘’I have come to Gor Mahia which is a big club. I want to achieve big things and make history in the club. And we begin the hard work of winning league games and put the club through to the group phase’’,Vaz remarked.

Vaz said despite not having enough time to adequately prepare for the confederations cup preliminary, second round first leg clash against Napsa Stars of Zambia ,he remained hopeful of guiding the club to the group stage.

‘’Time is not that much but we have enough time to analyze our opponents, analyze and study our team, put the focus in our training and our squad and I think we can qualify for the group phase’’, Pinto added.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier announced that the club was in the process of recruiting a new assistant coach, moving closer to confirming the exit of Patrick Odhiambo who served under the capacity. Rachier also announced the hiring of Hamisi Juma Musa as the club’s new physiotherapist.

‘’It was clear from our recent performances that we need to up our game in physical fitness. We believe that with the additional of the two{Vaz and Hamisi} the technical bench will have a lot of teeth. We are still in the process of engaging an assistant coach because recently our assistant coach although he maintains he is still with us we have not seen him for two weeks’’, Rachier said.

Gor Mahia host Napsa Stars on 14th February in their first leg,second round preliminary confederations cup match with the second leg set for a week later in Lusaka,Zambia.

The aggregate winner proceeds to the group stage of the confederations matches.