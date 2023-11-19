Vehicle ferrying two KRA officials retrieved as search for bodies continues

A Vehicle ferrying two Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials has been retrieved, even as the search for bodies continues.

The vehicle, en route to Mombasa, was swept away by floods at Ramisi Bridge in Lungalunga, Kwale County last Friday.

The two officials in Land cruiser vehicle have since been identified as Joram Maina, Lungalunga Border Management Committee Chairperson, and David Ng’ang’a.

In a statement released on Sunday, Interior PS Raymond Omollo said a multi-agency team led by the Kenya Coast Guard Service is on scene trying to retrieve the bodies.

“The vehicle has been pulled out from the raging waters and towed to Msambweni Police station without the bodies of the two officers,” Omollo confirmed.

“On behalf of the Border Control and Coordination Committee and as its Chairperson, our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends at this difficult time,” he added.