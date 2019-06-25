Proposed vehicle inspection regulations faulted by PSV operators

Written By: Felicity Gitonga
13

Proposed vehicle inspection regulations faulted by PSV operators
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Public transport service vehicle operators in Garissa County have faulted the proposed motor vehicle inspection regulations saying they are prone to abuse.

In the proposed regulations, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) wants to decentralize inspection centres by engaging private entities to conduct vehicle inspections on its behalf.

Also Read  Envoys pledge to support development in Trans Nzoia County

In the regulation, NTSA proposes that inspection centre licenses that cover 3 years to go for Ksh 500,000 shillings.

It also proposes to license privately owned vehicle inspection centres to conduct inspection tests on its behalf in a fee shared arrangement between the authority and private operators.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

A section of matatu operators expressing their dissatisfaction with the proposed regulations said if implemented it could lead to corruption on the roads.

Also Read  Missing Murkomen’s PA found dead

Speaking during a public participation forum on the draft motor vehicle inspection regulations, Hassan Hussein a tuktuk operator said the regulations could lock out youth from employment.

Also Read  NEMA impounds banned polythene bags in Kirinyaga County

However, Francis Mwongo a board member with NTSA says the authority will include the views of the motorists for consideration.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR